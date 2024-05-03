St. Anthony Park community council news

District 12

Seeking Transportation Committee members

The District 12 Transportation Committee has only two members from north St. Anthony Park.

Are you interested in making our streets safer, learning what goes into Public Works decisions and making a difference on climate change? Please consider joining our committee.

Interested persons are encouraged to email director@sapcc.org with questions or attend a committee meeting on the last Tuesday of the month. This month’s meeting is scheduled at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 28. RSVP at bit.ly/sapccvolunteer.

Adopt a Stop

Did you know Metro Transit has an Adopt a Stop program?

Adopting a stop means checking it at least weekly to pick up trash and report graffiti (or any large or dangerous items that need removing) to Metro Transit.

There are a few stops in St. Anthony Park that have been claimed, but many others have not.

See a map at metrotransit.org/adopt-a-stop where individuals or groups can claim a bus or light rail stop for maintenance.

Metro Transit posts a sign recognizing the adopter for their role, or you can choose to be anonymous.

Upcoming meetings

District 12 committee meetings are open to the public. If you are interested in attending an upcoming committee meeting or want more information, please email info@sapcc.org.

• Land Use Committee: 7 p.m., Thursday, May 2

• District 12 Board: 7 p.m., Thursday, May 9

• Environment Committee: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 22

• Transportation Committee: 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 28

• Equity Committee: 7 p.m., Thursday, May 30

Submitted by Hailey Dickinson, District 12 Outreach and Communications Coordinator.