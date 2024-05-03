Friday, May 3, 2024
City FilesSt. Anthony Park

St. Anthony Park community council news

29 Apr 2024

District 12

Seeking Transportation Committee members

The District 12 Transportation Committee has only two members from north St. Anthony Park.

Are you interested in making our streets safer, learning what goes into Public Works decisions and making a difference on climate change? Please consider joining our committee.

Interested persons are encouraged to email director@sapcc.org with questions or attend a committee meeting on the last Tuesday of the month. This month’s meeting is scheduled at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 28. RSVP at bit.ly/sapccvolunteer.

Adopt a Stop

Did you know Metro Transit has an Adopt a Stop program?

Adopting a stop means checking it at least weekly to pick up trash and report graffiti (or any large or dangerous items that need removing) to Metro Transit.

There are a few stops in St. Anthony Park that have been claimed, but many others have not.

See a map at metrotransit.org/adopt-a-stop where individuals or groups can claim a bus or light rail stop for maintenance.

Metro Transit posts a sign recognizing the adopter for their role, or you can choose to be anonymous.

Upcoming meetings

District 12 committee meetings are open to the public. If you are interested in attending an upcoming committee meeting or want more information, please email info@sapcc.org.

• Land Use Committee: 7 p.m., Thursday, May 2

• District 12 Board: 7 p.m., Thursday, May 9

• Environment Committee: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 22

• Transportation Committee: 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 28

• Equity Committee: 7 p.m., Thursday, May 30

Submitted by Hailey Dickinson, District 12 Outreach and Communications Coordinator.

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Upcoming Events

Events Search and Views Navigation

Event Views Navigation

Today

boréal Art Loft: May Artist: Diana Joanne Eicher

Boréal Art Loft 2276 Como Ave, St. Paul, Minnesota, United States

St. Anthony Park artist Diana Joanne Eicher will be the featured artist for May. “Time Travels: An Exhibition of Artwork from Across the Years” features a diverse selection of work...

Read More

Nurtured by Nature Women’s Retreat

Camp du Nord 3606 North Arm Road, Ely

Nurtured by Nature is an opportunity for women to steep in the beauty and majesty of Mother Nature. Delight in the wholesome joys of being in nature—the beauty of landscapes,...

Read More

$899

Upcoming Bugle Deadlines

Here are our Bugle deadlines for the next three issues. As always, we appreciate when writers and readers submit their articles early.

Please note our publication dates represent when the newspapers go out for delivery. Mail distribution of the paper may take up to several business days. Meanwhile, bulk drop-offs of the paper around town are usually completed two to three days after publication.

  • June (SAP Festival Guide): Deadline, May 8
  • July (Graduation Recognition): Deadline, June 12
  • August: Deadline, July 10
SUBMIT your story

Get Our Newsletter

Local Sponsors