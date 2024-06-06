St. Anthony Park community council news

District 12

Kasota Ponds cleanup recap

The 2024 spring cleanup of Kasota Ponds proved successful as a crew of volunteers collected about 55 bags of trash and recycling, 12 wooden boards and dock pieces, six tarps, two tires, a propane tank and many other random items.

Volunteers on April 13 included people from Rapids Foodservice, WestRock, Avalon School and Mississippi Watershed Management Organization staff. Sponsors and supporters included the City of St. Paul, Commercial Railway, NAPA Auto Parts, Speedy Market, Hampden Park Co-op and Workhorse Coffee Bar.

Walk around Highway 280

Join the District 12 Transportation Committee on Tuesday, June 25, for a walk around the southern part of Highway 280. Meet at the corner of Cromwell Avenue and Territorial Road at 6:30 p.m.

Hear about what used to be there, discover the effect the highway currently has on people who live nearby and experience its reality as the neighborhood does every day.

Help us answer the question: As MnDOT rethinks I-94, how should this part of Highway 280 be adapted? The walk will last about an hour.

Upcoming meetings

District 12 committee meetings are open to the public. If you are interested in attending a committee meeting, please RSVP at bit.ly/sapccvolunteer. By RSVPing, you will receive an agenda and Zoom link before the meeting.

• Land Use Committee: 7 p.m., Thursday, June 6

• District 12 Board: 7 p.m., Thursday, June 13

• Environment Committee: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 26

• Transportation Committee: 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 25

• Equity Committee: 7 p.m., Thursday, June 27

Submitted by Hailey Dickinson, District 12 Outreach and Communications Coordinator.