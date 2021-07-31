St. Anthony Park community councils news

District 10

New Como Park steward program

The Como Park Steward Program began in July, providing a great opportunity for individuals, families, schools, churches, clubs and others to volunteer and give back and help keep our regional treasure welcoming for everyone.

You can choose an area on the Como Steward Program map to adopt and care for. Pick your favorite area to walk, run or bike or that you have a special connection to, even in memory of someone special.

To participate as a steward, there is an annual volunteer commitment and you will participate through ongoing cleanup, working with the city departments to report tree and natural damage, graffiti, safety and other concerns. Check the District 10 website (www.district10comopark.org) for more information about how to sign up.

Citywide drop-off event returns

The District 10 Community Council will once again partner with the City of St. Paul to organize a citywide drop-off event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 18, at the State Fairgrounds for residents to properly dispose of large refuse items and recyclable materials not collected via the regular residential recycling program.

The list of accepted items has changed for the 2021 drop-off: Paper for shredding and cardboard will be accepted at no charge. Cash or checks will be accepted for electronics ($5-$25), appliances ($10-$25), mattresses and box springs ($5 each). No trash, furniture, building materials, concrete, scrap metal, small engines or bikes will be accepted.

There will also be an opportunity to donate non-perishable food items.

District 10 is looking for community members to volunteer for the event. If you’re interested, email district10@district10comopark.org or call 651-644-3889.

Upcoming District 10 meetings

Renters, homeowners and other community members are always welcome to participate in District 10’s board and committee meetings. You can join either by video conference or by phone.

To obtain links or other access information, send a request by email to: district10@district10comopark.org. Or call 651-644-3889.

• Neighborhood Relations: Tuesday, Aug. 3

• Environment: Wednesday, Aug. 11

• Board meeting: Tuesday, Aug. 17

• Anti-Racism Work Group: Wednesday, Aug. 25

• Land Use: Wednesday, Sept. 1

All meetings begin at 7 p.m. Whenever possible, agendas and other relevant documents are posted in advance in the “Board News” section of District 10’s website: www.district10comopark.org.

Submitted by Shevek McKee, District 10 Como Community Council executive director.