St. Anthony Park community councils news

District 12

Seven new board members

After holding elections in November and early December, the District 12 Community Council announced seven new board members at its Dec. 9 annual meeting.

Newly elected from north St. Anthony Park are Michael Russelle, Pat Thompson, Bailey Waters and Ben Bauer. And from south St. Anthony Park are Bill Anderson, Corey Butler and Stark Mueller.

These new board members join current board members John Mauer, Amanda Longely and Melissa Pappas.

For more information on the board, visit sapcc.org/board-members. Board positions are still available on appointment. If you are interested in joining the board, please contact kathryn@sapcc.org for more information.



Michael Russelle

Pat Thompson

Bailey Waters

Ben Bauer

Bill Anderson

Corey Butler

Stark Mueller

Equity Committee

The District 12 Equity Committee is looking for community members interested in making St. Anthony Park a place where every­one feels welcome. Even during the limitations of 2021, the Equity Committee was able to provide community meals, voter registration opportunities, host a seminar on homelessness and partner with BrightSide Produce to get fresh fruits and vege­tables to those who need them in St. Anthony Park.

At its Jan. 31 meeting, the committee expects to set its goals for 2022. If you have any ideas on where the Equity Committee could join in existing initiatives, meet an equity need in our community or provide safe spaces for discussion, education or advocacy, please join the conversation. Email jessica@sapcc.org for the meeting link or to submit any ideas you may have.

Rain garden clean up

Before the cold weather hit, the District 12 Environment Committee removed weeds, tree saplings and litter from the large rain garden at Ellis and Raymond avenues.

About 60 pounds of weeds were delivered to the County Yard Waste site, nearly 30 aluminum cans and plastic bottles were recycled and a large bag of trash was removed.

Rain gardens help reduce storm water runoff, provide habitat for wildlife and diversify the landscape. But they must be well maintained to keep them well functioning. If you’re interested in adopting a rain garden or in helping the Environment Committee next spring, contact jessica@sapcc.org.

SAPCC January meetings

St. Anthony Park Community Council committees discuss a variety of issues at their monthly meetings. Visit the council’s website at sapcc.org to learn more.

• Land Use Committee: 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6

• Board Meeting: 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13

• Environment Committee: 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26

• Equity Committee: 5:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 31

• Transportation Committee: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25

• Land Use Committee: 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 3

All meetings are hosted via Zoom. Meeting times are subject to change. If you want to attend a meeting or have questions about joining a committee, please email Kathryn at kathryn@sapcc.org for the link

Submitted by Jessica Willman, District 12 community organizer.