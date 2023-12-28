St. Anthony Park Library events

St. Anthony Park Library kicks off 2024 with a calendar filled with familiar and favorite programs as well as special events. Unless specified, registration is not required.

Library closings in January

The library will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 7, for staff training, and on Monday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday.

Special events

“The Box King,” a puppet show by Seth Eberle: Friday, Jan, 5, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. “The Box King” is a family show exploring what happens when two very different kingdoms, one led by an organized queen and the other by a forgetful king, merge. The tale is told with hand-carved marionettes and a transforming cardboard box. Seth Eberle is a Minneapolis-based puppet artist.

2nd Thursday Forum: Tackling Climate Change, One Home at a Time: Thursday, Jan. 11, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Join Marty Ruddy, founder of Terra Firma Building and Remodeling, and architect Terry Olson for an informative and practical discussion about steps you can take to be more climate aware when considering home construction, renovation and home energy use, while making the most of government incentives.

Hosted by Tim Wulling of Transition Town-ASAP; the forum is co-sponsored by the St. Anthony Park Branch Library Association and TransitionTown-ASAP. The program will take place in the library’s auditorium. For a Zoom link, contact sapbla.org.

Holiday light recycling

Broken strings of holiday lights can be recycled at any St. Paul Public library through Monday, Jan. 22. At the St. Anthony Park Library, you’ll find the “Holiday Light Recycling” bin in the lower level. Please note that cord adaptors, battery packs, plastic rope lights and CFL lights are NOT accepted.

Ongoing programs

Adult Book Club: Monday, Jan. 22, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Join library staff and fellow book lovers in the library’s auditorium for lively conversation and refreshments.

Stop in or call the library at 651-642-0411 for more information or to pick up a copy of the book Lab Girl, a memoir by Hope Jahren, who is an award-winning, best-selling author and strong public advocate for women and girls in science. Jahren spent her childhood in Austin, Minnesota, and completed her undergraduate education in geology at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

Indoor Family Storytime: Tuesdays 10:15 to 10:45 or 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. The same storytime is offered twice each Tuesday in the library’s auditorium and features stories, songs, rhymes and puppets. Storytime is designed for children ages birth to five, their caregivers and siblings.

Fun Lab: Wednesdays 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Hang out in the library’s auditorium and make cool stuff: crafts, science experiments, engineering projects, video games and more. This STEAM drop-in program is designed for ages 7 to 11.

English Conversation Circle for adults: Thursdays 4 to 5:30 p.m. Free English practice at the library with members of the University of Minnesota Retirees Volunteer Center and the Partners in English program. All levels of English language skill are welcome.

Shake Your Sillies Out! playtime: Fridays, Jan. 5, 12 and 19, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Story, stretching, movement and lots of fun in the library’s auditorium for children ages 2 to 5. Adults must remain with their children for the duration of the playtime.

Submitted by Alisa Mee, SAP Library associate; compiled by Kathy Henderson, Bugle freelance writer.