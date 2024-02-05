St. Anthony Park Library events

St. Anthony Park Library’s calendar for February contains special events as well as familiar favorites. Unless specified, registration is not required.

Special events

The Second Thursday Forum presents Navigating Next Steps in Elder Care

6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 8.

Making decisions regarding housing and caregiving for aging or medically complex parents shouldn’t happen at a moment of crisis. Learn when and how families can make decisions regarding long-term care with information from Dr. Benjamin Rosenstein, an academic geriatrician and associate professor at the University of Minnesota Department of Family Medicine and Community Health.

The Thursday Forum is sponsored by the St. Anthony Park Branch Library Association.

If you can’t attend in person, request a Zoom link to the program at sapbla.org.

Beginning Watercolor Painting for Adults

2 to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 3.

Award-winning artist Nanci Yermakoff will teach two adult watercolor classes in February at the St. Anthony Park Library, 2245 Como Ave. Registration required. The Feb. 3 class is for beginners, and it will be repeated March 2. These are good classes for people who may be curious about trying watercolors but don’t know how to get started, Yermakoff said. The Feb. 10 class is for those wanting to learn more.

Participants will get to explore painting materials, brush handling and basic watercolor techniques in this introductory class. All materials will be provided.

For adults, ages 18+. Registration required. To learn more, visit sppl.org/events.

Beyond Beginning Watercolor: Color Mixing

2 to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 10.

Learn how to mix a range of colors using only four pigments, and practice getting different effects by mixing colors on your palette and on your paper in this introductory class taught by Nanci Yermakoff. For adults, ages 18+. Registration required. To learn more, visit sppl.org/events.

Ongoing programs

Indoor Family Storytime

10:15 to 10:45 a.m. or 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Tuesdays.

The same story will be offered twice each Tuesday morning, and the library’s auditorium will be the place for stories, songs, rhymes and puppets. Family storytime is designed for children ages birth to 5, their caregivers and siblings.

Fun Lab!

2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Wednesdays.

Make cool stuff at the library! Featuring crafts, science experiments, engineering projects, video games and more, this STEAM drop-in program takes place in the library auditorium and is designed for ages 7-11.

English Conversation Circle for Adults

4 to 5:30 p.m., Thursdays.

Join the University of Minnesota Retirees Volunteer Center and the Partners in English program for free English language practice at the library. All levels of English language skill are welcome.

Shake Your Sillies Out! Playtime

10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Fridays, Feb. 2, 9 and 16.

Come to the library’s auditorium for a story, stretching, movement and lots of fun! Little ones can jump, crawl, balance and twirl with activities specifically designed for them. Playtime is appropriate for children ages 2 to 5, with an adult caregiver. Adults must remain with their children for the duration of playtime.

Adult Book Club

6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 26.

Join library staff and fellow book lovers in the library’s auditorium for lively conversation and refreshments. Stop in or call the library (651-642-0411) for more information or to pick up a copy of the book.

Holiday closing

The library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19, for the Presidents Day holiday.

Submitted by Alisa Mee, SAP Library associate; compiled by Kathy Henderson, Bugle freelance writer.