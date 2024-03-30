St. Anthony Park Library events

St. Anthony Park Library’s calendar for April contains spring break and special events, as well as familiar and favorite programs. Unless specified, registration is not required.

Special events

Meet Raptors of Minnesota

2 to 3 p.m. Friday, April 12. The Raptor Center of Minnesota presents three Minnesota raptors. All ages are welcome to join this fun and educational program made possible by a grant from the St. Anthony Park Library Association.

Beginning Watercolor Painting with Nanci Yermakoff

2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 6. This introductory class explores painting materials, brush handling and basic watercolor techniques. All materials provided. This program is funded by the St. Anthony Park Branch Library Association. For ages 18+. Registration required. Learn more at sppl.org/events.

Beyond Beginning Watercolor with Nanci Yermakoff

Reserving white areas in painting: 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 13. Prerequisite: Beginning watercolor class or basic watercolor skills. Learn various techniques for reserving white areas in watercolor paintings. For adults, ages 18+. This program is funded by the St. Anthony Park Branch Library Association. Registration required. To learn more, visit sppl.org/events.

Drive-Up Book Sale Donation Event

1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 20. Drive up and drop off fiction and nonfiction books for children, teens and adults on the Carter Avenue side of the library. Volunteers will be available to assist. Please note that only books are accepted this year.

Spring break

Fun Lab! Spring Break Edition

2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10. Use Sculpey air-dry clay to make monsters, creatures or any other kind of sculpture. Once the clay dries, the sculptures can be painted. This STEAM drop-in program is designed for ages 7-11.

Ongoing programs

Family Storytime

10:15 to 10:45 a.m. or 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays, April 2, 9, 16, and 30. The same storytime is offered twice each Tuesday in the auditorium and features stories, songs, rhymes and puppets. Storytime is designed for children ages birth to 5, their caregivers and siblings.

Fun Lab!

2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, April 3, 10, 17 and 14. Make cool stuff in the library auditorium: crafts, science experiments, engineering projects, video games and more. This STEAM drop-in program is designed for ages 7-11.

Paw Pals: Read

10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday, April 13. Read to Enzo or Sadie, two friendly dogs who love to sit and listen to stories.

A single reading session will be a maximum of 15 minutes long with each dog (to give opportunities for other kids.) Geared for ages 5 to 12. Register by phone at 651-642-0411 or stop by the circulation desk.

English Conversation Circle for Adults

4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 4, 11, 18 and 25. Free English practice at the library with members of the University of Minnesota Retirees Volunteer Center and the Partners in English program. All levels of English language skill are welcome.

Adult Book Club

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 22. Join library staff and fellow book lovers in the library’s auditorium for lively conversation and refreshments. Stop in or call the library (651-642-0411) for more information or to pick up a copy of the book.

Submitted by the St. Anthony Park Library; compiled by Kathy Henderson, Bugle freelance writer.