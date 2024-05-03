St. Anthony Park Library events

St. Anthony Park Library’s May calendar contains special events and familiar favorites, along with the annual used book sale donation details and sale days. Unless specified, registration is not required.

Please note that the library will be closed on Monday, May 27, in recognition of the Memorial Day holiday.

St. Anthony Park Library Association Used Book Sale

Used Book Donations

The St. Anthony Park Branch Library Association is accepting book donations through Wednesday, May 29, for its annual book sale, which will take place on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, at 2245 Como Ave. The library is only accepting books this year (no videos, CDs, etc.) and welcomes fiction and nonfiction books for children, teens and adults.

There are two ways to donate new or gently used books:

During regular library hours, donated books can be left in the cart in the lower level of the library.

If you have a large number of books to donate, there are also two drive-up-and-drop-off dates available. They are 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, May 4 and 18, on the Carter Anthony Avenue side of the library. Volunteers will be available to assist.

Detailed donation guidelines are available at sapbla.org/book-sale.

If you have questions or are interested in helping with this year’s sale, email annualbooksalesapbla@sapbla.org.

Used Book Sale

The much-anticipated SAP Library Association’s annual used book sale takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 31, and Saturday June 1 in the library’s auditorium, 2245 Como Ave.

Proceeds from the book sale support library programs such as Storytime, Fun Lab and the Thursday Forum, as well as help fund facility improvements and landscaping projects.

May special events

Second Thursday Forum: The College Student’s Guide to Mental Health 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9. Learn about the most common challenges for college students, gain insights into why college may be hard on mental health and find out how students can thrive. Guest speaker will be licensed psychologist and mental health therapist Mia Nosanow, author of the 2024 book, “The College Student’s Guide to Mental Health: Essential Wellness Strategies for Flourishing in College.”

Now retired, Nosanow previously worked as mental health counselor at Macalester College’s student health and wellness center. The Thursday Forum is sponsored by the St. Anthony Park Library Association. For more information, or to request a Zoom link to the program, visit: sapbla.org.

Paw Pals: Read with Enzo or Sadie

10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Young readers ages 5 to 12 have the opportunity to read to Enzo or Sadie, two friendly dogs who love to sit and listen to children reading them stories. In order to give all children time to read to the dogs, each reading session will be limited to 15 minutes with each dog. Call the library at 651-642-0411 or stop by the circulation desk to register your young reader.

Ongoing programs

Storytime in the Park

10:30 to 11 a.m., Tuesdays May 7, 14, 21 and 28. Outdoor storytime returns! Grab a blanket and head to College Park, 2223 Carter Ave., for stories, songs, rhymes and puppets. Storytime is designed for children ages birth to five, their caregivers and siblings. In case of inclement weather, storytime will be held in the library auditorium. The decision to relocate to the library will be made by 9:30 a.m. on storytime days and posted to sppl.org/calendar.

FunLab

2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, May 1, 15, 22 and 29. (Note: There is no FunLab on May 8) This is the time to hang out and make cool stuff — art, crafts, science experiments, engineering projects and more. This STEAM drop-in program is designed for ages 7 to 11 and takes place in the library’s auditorium. The first Wednesday of every month is always LEGO!

English conversation circle for Adults

4 to 5:30 p.m., Thursdays, May 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. Join the University of Minnesota Retirees Volunteer Center and the Partners in English program for free English language practice at the library. All levels of English language skills are welcome.

Submitted by St. Anthony Park Library; compiled by Kathy Henderson, Bugle freelance writer.