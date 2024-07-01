St. Anthony Park Library events

The St. Anthony Park Library, 2245 Como Ave., will close early at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, and will be closed all day in observance of the Independence Day holiday Thursday, July 4.

The library’s July calendar features special events and familiar favorites. Unless specified, registration is not required.

Special events

Heart of the Beast puppet workshop

1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 3. In the Heart of the Beast’s teaching artist Ifrah Mansour will help participants build puppets that tell stories of journeys of hope. All ages are welcome.

(Editor’s note: See related story on the Bugle’s Library Corner page.)

Build-a-Birdhouse

2 to 4 p.m. Monday, July 15.Elpis Enterprises will help you create your own birdhouse from recycled wood. Bring it home and welcome birds with your very own birdhouse. Note: We will be using real hammers and small nails. Appropriate for ages 5 and older.

Elpis Enterprises, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization located in the Universe Buildings in the Creative Enterprise Zone at 2161 University Ave. W., provides job training, work experience and employment placement services for young people experiencing homelessness and unstable housing.

Creative Arts on the Lawn: Music SLAM

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18. Music SLAM begins at 6:30 p.m. All ages are welcome to join for a summer evening of acoustic music on the library lawn. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs, play some lawn games, enjoy complimentary cookies or make a food truck purchase. In case of inclement weather, the event will move indoors to the library auditorium.

If you’re inclined, take the stage and share a song. Sign up between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Each musician or group will be allowed three minutes. Musical selections should be suitable for all ages.

Cooking Class with Chef Blong

1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 25.Grab your chef’s hat and join Chef Blong in the kitchen as he teaches us how to prepare a meal using fresh ingredients you can grow in your own backyard.

This is a free event for families and kids ages 7 to 12. While registration isn’t required, space is limited, so it’s recommended to come early to enjoy the fun.

Ongoing programs

Storytime in the Park

10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays,July 2,9, 16, 23 and 30 at College Park, 2223 Carter Ave. Bring a blanket and get ready for stories, songs, rhymes and puppets. Storytime is designed for children ages birth to 5 year olds, their caregivers and siblings.

In the case of inclement weather, the event will move indoors to the library auditorium. The decision to relocate to the library will be made by 9:30 a.m. on storytime days and posted to sppl.org/calendar.

FunLab!

2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, July 10, 17, 24 and 31, in the library’s auditorium. This is the time to hang out and make cool stuff – art, crafts, science experiments, engineering projects and more. This STEAM drop-in program is designed for kids ages 7-11.

HANDIWORK at the Library

10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 11. Bring your handiwork and drop in to knit, crochet or embroider while socializing with your neighbors. Bring your own supplies. This program is designed for adults and is co-hosted by the St. Anthony Park Library and St. Anthony Park Area Seniors.

English conversation circle for adults

4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, July 11, 18 and 25. Join the University of Minnesota Retirees Volunteer Center and the Partners in English program for free English practice at the library. All levels of English language skill are welcome.

Paw Pals:

Read with Sadie: 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Friday, July 12.

Read with Enzo: 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday, July 13.

Read to a friendly dog that loves to sit and listen to stories. A single reading session will be a maximum of 15 minutes long (to give opportunities for other kids.) Geared for youth ages 5-12. Registration required:Call the library at 651-642-0411 or email to SaintAnthonyPark@ci.stpaul.mn.us or stop by the circulation desk at the St. Anthony Park Library to register your young reader.

Adult book club

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 22.Join library staff and fellow book lovers in the library’s auditorium for lively conversation and refreshments. Stop in or call the library (651-642-0411) for more information and to pick up a copy of the book.

Submitted by the St. Anthony Park Library, compiled by Kathy Henderson, Bugle freelance writer.