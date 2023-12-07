Editor’s note: This month marks the initial appearance of the St. Anthony Park Library events on our new Library Corner page.

Familiar and favorite activities, along with special winter holiday events, fill the December calendar at the St. Anthony Park Library, 2245 Como Ave. Unless specified, registration is not required.

Library closings in December

The library will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 7, for staff training, and on Monday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday.

Winter outerwear clothing drive

Monday, Dec. 11, to Saturday, Dec. 16, during regular library open hours. Help keep children and adults in St. Paul and the surrounding areas warm this winter by donating new or gently used coats, hats, gloves, boots and blankets. The donation box will be on the lower level of the library.

Special events

Ornament-making workshop for adults: Saturday, Dec. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. Create a felt ornament using embroidery, buttons and ribbon. All materials provided. Beginning sewing skills are necessary for this class. Registration required: 651- 642-0411 sppl.org/locations/sa.

2nd Thursday Forum: Holiday Sing-Along with Dan Chouinard: Thursday, Dec. 14, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Join Twin Cities-based pianist, accordionist, storyteller and vocalist Dan Chouinard for a community holiday sing-along. The Second Thursday Forum, sponsored by the St. Anthony Park Library Association, explores topics relevant to the community on the second Thursday of each month in the library auditorium. No registration required. For a Zoom link contact sapbla.org.

Kaleidoscope performing arts for the very young: Interactive dance program with TU Dance: Saturday, Dec. 16, from 1 to 2 p.m. Children ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers are invited to join dancers from TU Dance for an interactive dance program designed to build artistic confidence in young children. No registration required.

ID8 Three-Session art club for kids: Wednesday, Dec. 27; Thursday, Dec. 28; and Friday, Dec. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. During this three-session workshop, kids, ages 8 to 12, will design, plan and build a papier mâché creature or sculpture and have fun watching it go from an idea into an amazing piece of art. Registration required: 651-642-0411, sppl.org/locations/sa.

Ongoing events

Shake Your Sillies Out! playtime: Fridays, Dec. 1, 8, and 15, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Story, stretching, movement and lots of fun in the library auditorium for children ages 2 to 5 accompanied by an adult.

Paw Pals: Read with Enzo or Sadie: Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Youth ages 5 to 12 are welcome to read to the two friendly dogs that will be in the children’s room. Each child’s reading session is limited to 15 minutes, which ensures that as many children as possible have the opportunity to read to Enzo or Sadie. Face masks are welcome but not required.

English Conversation Circle for adults: Thursday, Dec. 14, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Join the University of Minnesota Retirees Volunteer Center and the Partners in English program for free English practice at the library. All levels of English language skill are welcome. Please note: The English Conversation Circle in December will only be on Dec. 14; it will not take place on Dec. 7, 21 and 28.

Book Sampler for Kids: Join library staff on Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. to listen to the first chapter of several books, meet other kids who like to read and share your recommendations. Appropriate for all kids who read or listen to chapter books.

Submitted by Alisa Mee, SAP Library associate; compiled by Kathy Henderson, Bugle freelance writer.