St. Anthony Park walking tours continue

By Mary Mergenthal

After three enjoyable mid-May tours of Commonwealth Avenue, history presenter Kristin Anderson will continue her popular walking tours to other locations in St. Anthony Park throughout the summer.

In early June, walkers, bikers and a few drivers will visit the historic manufacturing district at Raymond and Hampden avenues. Dates: Thursday, June 1, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 3, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, June 6, 6 to 8 p.m.

In later June, participants will view Langford Park homes. Dates: Thursday, June 22, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 24, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or Tuesday, June 27, 6 to 8 p.m.

In early July, participants will see the local work of architect Edwin Lunde on Thursday, July 6, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 8, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or Tuesday, July 11, 6 to 8 p.m.

Later in July, participants will view Clarence Johnston’s architecture in St. Anthony Park on Thursday, July 20, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 22, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or Tuesday, July 25, 6 to 8 p.m.

In August, participants will visit The University Grove on Thursday, Aug. 24, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 26, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or Tuesday, Aug. 29, 6 to 8 p.m.

Partial support for the tour audio system has been donated by SAP’s Courtney Law Office.

There is a suggested $10 donation for each tour, and reservations are required. Anderson is an art history professor at Augsburg University and a resident of St. Anthony Park.

Visit KristinAnderson.org/SAPTours for more information and to sign up. Tour size is limited. Reservations are coming in quickly.

Mary Mergenthal lives in St. Anthony Park and is a former editor of the Bugle.