St. Paul seeking plans for proposed park in south St. Anthony Park

A news brief from the District 12 Community Council regarding a proposal for a new park in south St. Anthony Park:

A 1.5-acre parcel of land will become welcome green space in South Saint Anthony Park, located immediately south of The Legends at Berry and Millberry Apartments, a 5- to 10-minute walk from the Westgate Green Line station.

Over the past 18 months, the community and Saint Paul Parks and Recreation (Parks) have discussed ideas for the park design. Parks presented its current plan for Phase 1 in an online meeting Feb. 2. Several ideas were proposed by the participants and more may be submitted.

Background information, the current plan, and a survey link are at http://bit.ly/EmeraldStPark. Comments also may be submitted directly to Liz.Hixson@ci.stpaul.mn.us. Deadline is end of the day, Feb. 16.