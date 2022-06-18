Stewart McIntosh￼

Stewart James McIntosh, Jr., 76, died April 28, 2022.

He was born in 1945 to Stewart, Sr., and Ruth. He grew up in the Morningside neighborhood of Minneapolis and graduated from Edina High in 1963. Stewart served in the U.S. Army from 1966-69, including two tours in Vietnam.

In 1971, he married Kathleen Knutson. They bought a house in St. Anthony Park and had two children, Andrew and Carin.

Stewart owned and operated Park Hardware Hank on Como Avenue in St. Anthony Park for nearly 30 years. Stewart loved puttering in his yard, fishing and doing the crossword puzzle; but most of all he loved making Kathy laugh.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Betsy Paetznick. He is survived by his wife Kathy, children Andy (Jamie) McIntosh and Carin (Luke) Gulstrand, four grandchildren and brother Bruce (Kathy) McIntosh.

A memorial service is planned for 3 p.m., June 9, at St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ. Memorials can be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research or St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ.