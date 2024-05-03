Summer kicks off at Fairgrounds

By Anne Holzman

Minnesota State Fair fans don’t have to wait until August to enjoy some of their favorite activities and foods: The fourth annual “Kickoff to Summer” runs May 23-26 at the Fairgrounds.

New this year are doughnuts from Peachey’s Baking Company. Nearly 40 food vendors have signed on, including chocolate chip versions of both cookies and beer.

Activities will include axe-throwing, arcade games, Trivia Mafia and Stroll through History.

Three stages of free entertainment will offer a variety of dance and music styles. CanCan Wonderland will bring mini-golf to the event, and the Giant Slide will be open.

Merchandise vendors will also be on hand.

Advance tickets went on sale in April at $13; tickets at the gate will be $16, with children under 4 attending free.

Limited free parking will also be available. For more information, see mnstatefair.org/kickoff-to-summer.

Anne Holzman is a regular freelance writer for the Bugle.