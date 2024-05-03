Friday, May 3, 2024
Summer kicks off at Fairgrounds

29 Apr 2024

By Anne Holzman

Minnesota State Fair fans don’t have to wait until August to enjoy some of their favorite activities and foods: The fourth annual “Kickoff to Summer” runs May 23-26 at the Fairgrounds.

New this year are doughnuts from Peachey’s Baking Company. Nearly 40 food vendors have signed on, including chocolate chip versions of both cookies and beer.

Activities will include axe-throwing, arcade games, Trivia Mafia and Stroll through History.

Three stages of free entertainment will offer a variety of dance and music styles. CanCan Wonderland will bring mini-golf to the event, and the Giant Slide will be open.

Merchandise vendors will also be on hand.

Advance tickets went on sale in April at $13; tickets at the gate will be $16, with children under 4 attending free.

Limited free parking will also be available. For more information, see mnstatefair.org/kickoff-to-summer. 

Anne Holzman is a regular freelance writer for the Bugle.

Anne Holzman is a freelance writer and editor in Bloomington, Minnesota. She lived in St. Anthony Park for many years and got involved in the Bugle upon discovering that the editor at that time lived next door to her on Scudder Street. She has covered city and political news and written features for the Bugle for about 20 years now. She has also worked for the Pioneer Press and is on the editorial staff of Korean Quarterly. She started her reporting career after college at The Hawk Eye in Burlington, Iowa. When she’s not hounding news, Anne plays violin in the St. Paul Civic Symphony, indexes books occasionally, gardens, and enjoys family life with her spouse and three teen/young-adult children.

