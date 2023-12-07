TCGIS harriers place fourth in state meet

By Paige Yurczyk

The Twin Cities German Immersion School boys and girls cross-country teams recently placed fourth in the inaugural Minnesota Middle School/Junior High State Cross-Country Championship.

The state meet, held on Oct. 28 at Wayzata East Middle School, featured 59 middle schools in competition. The Blue Class comprised large schools while smaller ones, like TCGIS, competed in the Green Class.

The TCGIS Loons put on their spikes and raced their hearts out, posting these results:

Running on course conditions that were soggy, muddy and even frozen in spots; TCGIS seventh grader Ellison Frasch placed ninth with a time of 13:13.5 over the 3–kilometer course.

Eighth grader Sunnatillo Mammatkulov finished in eighth place at 11:46.6. He was the same runner who ran the 3,000 meters at USA Track-and-Field Junior Olympic Nationals in July at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Organizers of the new Minnesota state meet included TCGIS coach Chris Tabisz.

The German Immersion School’s state meet results came on the heels of its teams’ successfully defending their conference championships on Oct. 13 at the Muddy Water XC Conference Championship at Como Park.

The TCGIS harriers fall season began with the Como Relays each Wednesday in August with the largest team it has ever had: 67 harriers (27% of the middle school student body).

The TCGIS team’s final race of the fall season was scheduled for Nov. 5 at 2023 USA Track-and-Field Minnesota Junior Olympic Cross-Country Championships. Results were not available at press time. Those who qualify will be able to race on Dec. 9 at the USA Track-and-Field Junior Olympic Cross-Country Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky.

Paige Yurczyk is a communications and community outreach coordinator at the Twin Cities German Immersion School.