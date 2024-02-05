The Good Acre, a food hub that’s growing

By Theresa McCormick

The Good Acre in Falcon Heights stands as the largest food hub in Minnesota, and our mission is clear: To unlock economic opportunities for local farmers, particularly those who have historically faced exclusion.

While many are familiar with farm-to-table, The Good Acre focuses on farm-to-community, connecting local farmers to schools, food banks and food shelves, healthcare organizations and more. Our unique approach combines personalized support with strategic market development. The results are tangible.

In 2023, The Good Acre unlocked more than $2 million in sales for local and emerging farmers. The number of individual growers with sales of more than $15,000 has tripled since 2020. That means not only economic growth for our farmers but also enriched and diversified local food offerings for kids eating school meals, neighbors visiting food shelves, college students, folks grabbing lunch at their office cafeteria and our community of 600-plus CSA (Community-Supported Agriculture) members.

Addressing the systemic disparities in the agricultural sector, especially for farmers who identify as Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), is at the core of our work. While BIPOC farmers make up the majority of produce farmers in Minnesota, they own less than 1% of farms by acre.

TGA is actively changing this narrative by making sure that farmers of color have access to the resources and help they need to grow for wholesale markets, paving the way for economic well-being and generational wealth.

I am proud to highlight the success stories of farmers like Funwi Tita and Yee Moua.

Funwi’s testimony helped secure multi-year funding from the State Legislature for our farm-to-hunger relief program, LEAFF, and in 2022, he increased his farming efficiency by investing in equipment.

Yee Moua, who started selling his produce to TGA through our LEAFF program in 2020, has consistently increased the volume of produce supplied to TGA year after year. Last year, Moua achieved a significant milestone—owning his own farmland. These are just two examples across our network of more than 120 farm partners.

The Good Acre isn’t merely about transactions.

The USDA’s Local Food Impact Calculator tells us that for every dollar spent with local farmers through The Good Acre, an estimated $1.62 is generated in economic activity and benefit.

When farmers thrive, everyone benefits. Based on this, TGA has catalyzed nearly $10 million in local economic activity since 2020. When more of our community food dollars are directed to local farmers, it sparks a ripple effect that strengthens our community for the better.

From farmers to consumers, TGA remains steadfast in its commitment to creating a food system that works for everyone in our community. The results of 2023 are proof positive that building a just food system is not merely an idea, it’s happening.

And we need you! Learn more about how you can volunteer, join our CSA, purchase local food through our wholesale program or donate to support a fairer and more connected food future at thegoodacre.org.

Theresa McCormick is the executive director of The Good Acre, a nonprofit food hub headquartered in Falcon Heights.