The Park Bugle’s virtual annual meeting is coming!!￼

15 Jun 2022

Date: Thursday, June 23.

Time: 7 to 8:15 p.m.

Guest speaker: University of Minnesota architecture lecturer Sungduck Lee will discuss Community Parks: How communities shape the future of our local parks.”

“Dr. Lee will share community-based conversations and decision making around strategic plans for parks and greenspaces,” said Bugle chairperson Kristin Wiersma. “As we consider how to best use, protect and care for the parks in our neighborhoods, you will want to hear how to engage the community so everyone benefits from these treasures in our midst.” 

       

Prior to Lee’s talk, the Bugle will conduct a brief business meeting to approve its budget and slate of new board members.

Please contact Scott Carlson at editor@parkbugle.org for more information or to get the Zoom link. 

