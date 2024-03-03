Theater is a “Wonderland” for Como Senior High student

By Ben Wagner

Como Park residents attending the Children’s Theatre Company’s upcoming production of Alice In Wonderland might see a familiar face in their programs.

Como Park Senior High School sophomore Harriet Spencer is a member of the Student Ensemble as well as the White Rabbit understudy and double. Alice In Wonderland is her second production with CTC.

Harriet’s first acting experience came in a first grade production of Three Little Pigs, but her first official production was with the Rosetown Playhouse in fourth grade. The stage offered her a place to tap into some of the more ­spontaneous aspects of her personality.

“I always sort of felt like I was an eccentric soul and I needed a place to let that energy out,” Spencer said.

Since then, she’s appeared in productions such as Little Women and Disney’s Frozen Jr. with the Youth Performance Company as well as Corduroy, her first production with CTC.

Spencer said performing in Frozen Jr. was her “it moment,” the time when she realized that acting was something she really wanted to pursue.

“I loved the idea of stepping into a world that wasn’t my own and sharing that with other people,” Spencer said. “It just really made me happy.”

Although the preparation for Alice in Wonderland is intense, Spencer says the opportunity to work and learn in a professional environment is invaluable.

“Rehearsing at the Children’s Theatre is constantly just a bunch of ‘pinch me’ moments,” Spencer said. “Great cast, great people, I’m just having tons of fun.”

Outside of acting, Harriet enjoys all things performing arts. She plays piano and other instruments, writes songs and participates in choir at Como Park.

Harriet said she hopes to continue acting and performing in the future, wherever that may be.

“I would love to still be involved in theater and the arts for as long as humanly possible,” Spencer said.

Ben Wagner is a University of Minnesota journalism intern writing for the Bugle.

Photo credit: Harriet Spencer. Photo courtesy The Children’s Theater Co.

About Alice in Wonderland

Runs from Feb. 13 to March 31 in the UnitedHealth Group Stage at the Children’s Theatre Company.

Run time: two hours with one 20-minute intermission.

Ticket prices: Start at $15. To purchase tickets, visit either childrenstheatre.org/alice or call the ticket office at 612-874-0400.

Facebook: Children’s ­Theatre Company

Twitter/X: @ChildrensTheatr

Instagram: @childrenstheatrecompany