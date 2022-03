Therese Ann Schwartzbauer, lifelong resident of St. Paul, died on Jan. 13, 2022. Therese was born July 20, 1958, and is preceded in death by her parents Len and Flo Carlson.

Therese is survived by her children, Tony, John, Nathan and Luke (Shawna) Schwartzbauer; two grandchildren; and siblings, Andrew Carlson, Steve (Angie) Carlson and Ann (Phil) Kreye.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Feb. 5 at The Church of St. Cecilia.