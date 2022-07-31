Thomas Steveken￼

Thomas Eugene Steveken, 90, died May 22, 2022. He was born Sept. 24, 1931, and was a lifelong resident of Como Park. His friendships began at St. Andrew Grade School and continued at Murray High School.

Tom was a star performer in high school football, known for his punishing, explosive runs through the middle. He was also an avid golfer, winning the Como Club Class B and C Championships.

When called, Tom served honorably in the Army in overseas combat in the Korean War. Following his service, he started his career at 3M, culminating as a manager in the Magnetic Audio/Video Products Division.

Tom retired after 30 years and was always proud and grateful to have been employed by 3M. Tom loved God and his faith. He witnessed to this faith by attending daily Mass and volunteering at church and at Lyngblomsten Care Center. He also loved music, watching birds and his nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by parents Frederick and Marion; brothers Frederick, Roger, Robert and David; sister-in-law Joy; niece Ann (Goddaughter); and nephews Patrick and Mark (Godson). He is survived by sisters-in-law Judith, Mildred and Mary Ellen; seven nieces; and four nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated June 1 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church, with interment at Resurrection Cemetery.