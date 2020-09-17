Tuesday scholar series online

The Ramsey County Library’s “Tuesdays with Scholar Series” goes online with retired history teacher Janet Woolman leading a four-part program titled “Votes for Women” on the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Woolman will present her talks at 1 p.m., Sept. 8, 15, 22 and 29 via Zoom.

This is the centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Woolman, who taught at Blake School, will speak on the history of the amendment and how it changed the lives of women—and men.

This is an online series offered remotely using Zoom communication software. You must register in advance for this series through the Ramsey County Library website https://rclreads.bibliocommons.com/events or by calling 651-724-6001. Before the first program, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.