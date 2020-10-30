Tuesday virtual scholar series

The Ramsey County Library is sponsoring a series of scholar talks titled “History in the Making: How Will We Remember the Year 2020?” Talks are scheduled for 1 to 2:30 p.m. all four Tuesdays in November.

This is an online series offered remotely using Zoom software. Register in advance for this series through the Ramsey County Library website or by calling 651-724-6001. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Here is the schedule and speakers:

Nov. 3:

Duchess Harris on the Legacy of George Floyd.

Minneapolis caught the attention of the world during the first weeks of June this year, but will those tragic events bring about lasting change? Harris is chairperson of the American Studies Department at Macalester College.

Nov.10:

Richard Painter on the Political Consequences of Pandemic.

Painter is the S. Walter Richey Professor of Corporate Law at the University of Minnesota. He previously served as the chief ethics lawyer during the George W. Bush administration.

Nov. 17:

Ed Lotterman on the Economic Roller Coaster of 2020.

Join economics writer Ed Lotterman for a first look at the history of the eventful year 2020. Lotterman writes the “Real World Economics” column for the Pioneer Press. He has taught economics at the college level.

Nov. 24:

Peter Bell on the Conservative View of a Year of Crisis.

Conservative thinker Peter Bell examines the background, assumptions and implications of some of the most controversial ideas contributing to the polarization of our current political conversation. Wherever you fall on the political spectrum, you’ll be interested in Bell’s thoughtful analysis.

Bell is former chairman of the Metropolitan Council and a frequent media contributor to the Star Tribune as well as public television and radio.