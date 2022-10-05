Twin Cities German Immersion School￼

Welcoming German exchange students

For the first time since 2019, TCGIS is welcoming 37 students and their teachers from schools in northern Germany, near the city of Münster.

For two weeks a well-planned Capstone Exchange program (with school projects and cultural highlights) fosters friendships between German and American students and their families.

Next spring, TCGIS eighth graders will visit their exchange peers in Germany and travel to Berlin. They will experience the German language through friendship, culture and daily life.

Middle school offerings and highlights

For the 2022-2023 school year, TCGIS still has open spots in third, fifth sixth, seventh and eighth grades. Students without previous German language skills are offered language learning support.

TCGIS is a unique school in many ways and the middle school program is proud to offer opportunities focused on the whole child. To learn more, go to www.tcgis.org.

Submitted by Katharina Schirg, TCGIS community relations coordinator.