University of Minnesota Extension says: Keep watering

By Pat Thompson

As we go into another dry fall, University of Minnesota Extension says it’s important to continue watering landscape plants — especially herbaceous perennials, trees and shrubs. Saturate the top 6–9 inches of soil and mulch the root areas to help hold in the moisture, protect roots and moderate the soil temperatures. Watering and mulching help plants transition into winter dormancy gradually, with less stress.

Keep watering trees and shrubs until the ground freezes.

Pat Thompson coordinates projects related to sustainable land use for Transition Town—ASAP.