Friday, May 14, 2021
News

Upcoming Bugle deadlines

29 Apr 2021

Here are our Bugle deadlines for the next three issues. As always, we appreciate when writers and readers submit their articles early. Aside from breaking news, most articles can be submitted ahead of the scheduled deadlines.

Please note our publication dates represent when the newspapers go out for delivery. Mail distribution of the paper may take up to several business days. Meanwhile, bulk drop-offs of the paper around town are completed in two to three days after publication.

Issue Copy and ad deadlines Publication

                                         Copy and ad
Issue                                  deadlines              Publication

June 2021                         May 12               May 25

July 2021                          June 16               June 29

August 2021                      July 14                July 27

