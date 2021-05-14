Upcoming Bugle deadlines

Here are our Bugle deadlines for the next three issues. As always, we appreciate when writers and readers submit their articles early. Aside from breaking news, most articles can be submitted ahead of the scheduled deadlines.

Please note our publication dates represent when the newspapers go out for delivery. Mail distribution of the paper may take up to several business days. Meanwhile, bulk drop-offs of the paper around town are completed in two to three days after publication.

June 2021 May 12 May 25

July 2021 June 16 June 29

August 2021 July 14 July 27