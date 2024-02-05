Monday, February 5, 2024
Donors News

Update: Bugle fundraiser draws strong donor support

30 Jan 2024

An outpouring of year-end charitable giving is showing strong individual and business donor support for the Bugle.

As the Bugle marks its 50th anniversary, the newspaper’s healthy operations are greatly buoyed by the solid support of scores of individual and business donors.

As of Jan. 10, the Bugle received $50,610 in donations for fiscal 2023-24.

Thanks to everyone for your financial support as the Bugle strives to produce great journalism that informs readers and supports the communities of St. Anthony Park, Como Park, Falcon Heights and Lauderdale.

Haven’t made a donation yet? There still is time. You can give online at parkbugle.org or with a check sent to The Park Bugle, PO Box 8126, St. Paul MN. 55108. Every gift matters.

Donors who have contributed to the Bugle from Dec. 14 to Jan. 10:

Individuals

Steve & Cynthia Ahlgren

Jean Alexander

Nina Archabal

Laura Baker

Richard Beeson

Richard & Gail Bohr

Mary Boyd-Brent

Bill & Kirsten Bromaghim

Francis & Barbara Bulbulian

Kathleen Canright

Winston Cavert & Carol Witte

Kenneth Dahlberg & Mari Espeland

Marjorie Davis

Christine DeMars

Vincent & Kathleen Digiorno

John Eaton & Audrey Estebo

Jon Farnsworth

David Faust

Bjorn & Britt Gangeness

David Gates & Mariah Reynolds

David Griffin

Kristina Halvorson

Mark & Brenda Hansen

Erik Haugo

Nancy Hendricks

Tom Hysell & Susan Swanson

Brian & Meg Isaacson

Emi Ito

Victoria Iwanij

Paul & Heidi Jensen

Jennifer Johnson

Sandra Johnson

Wendy Johnson

Nick Jordan & Debbie Smith

Mera Kachgal

Christopher Kalla & Judy Grew

Joanne Karvonen

Jeffrey & Gretchen Lang

Noel Larson

Thomas Lohse

Ian & Katharine McRoberts

Eamonn & Alisa Mee

Brad Meinhold & Susan Stacey

Neill Merck & Sue Gibson

James & Linda Merrell

Paul & Genevieve Nakanishi

Diane Niemela

Walter & Karen Norhrup

Catherine O’Dell

Clarence & Elizabeth Ooten

Thomas Ososki

John Pellegrini

Judy Peterson

Kerby & Justin Pettinelli

Eileen Pinto

Jamian Polk

David Porter

Rebecca Rassier

Christopher Reeves & Mary Ann Nord

Ann Ricketts

Max Sanders & Sarah Reuter

Roald & Shelley Sateren

Derk Scholtz & Yvonne Godber

Jon Schumacher & Mary Briggs

Mark Seeley & Cynthia Bevier

John Seltz & Catherine Furry

Joan Shrum

Wayne & Ann Sisel

Frank Steen & Lisa Habeck

Justin Steen

Robert & Mavis Straughn

Bill & Karen Van Schyndel

John Ward & Anke Reinders

David & Mary Ann Wark

Deborah Warren

Elizabeth Weber

Michael Webster

Judy Wehrwein

Jay Weiner & Ann Juergens

Arthur Wineman & Debbie Musolf

Ned Wuertz

Garry Yazell & Michele Dunning

Nevin & Diane Young

Kathleen Zieman

Mary Zorn

Businesses

Boreal

Lehman Consulting

Microsoft

Sunrise Banks

