Update: Bugle fundraiser draws strong donor support

An outpouring of year-end charitable giving is showing strong individual and business donor support for the Bugle.

As the Bugle marks its 50th anniversary, the newspaper’s healthy operations are greatly buoyed by the solid support of scores of individual and business donors.

As of Jan. 10, the Bugle received $50,610 in donations for fiscal 2023-24.

Thanks to everyone for your financial support as the Bugle strives to produce great journalism that informs readers and supports the communities of St. Anthony Park, Como Park, Falcon Heights and Lauderdale.

Haven’t made a donation yet? There still is time. You can give online at parkbugle.org or with a check sent to The Park Bugle, PO Box 8126, St. Paul MN. 55108. Every gift matters.

Donors who have contributed to the Bugle from Dec. 14 to Jan. 10: