Update: Donations to the Bugle keep climbing
By Scott Carlson
Two months into 2024, donor contributions to the Bugle keep climbing as the newspaper marks its 50th anniversary and celebrates winning five awards at the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.
As of Feb. 14, the Bugle had received $53,121 in donations for fiscal 2023-24. The newspaper’s healthy operations are greatly buoyed by the solid support of scores of individual and business donors.
Thanks to everyone for your financial support and confidence as the Bugle strives to produce great journalism that informs readers and supports the communities of St. Anthony Park, Como Park, Falcon Heights and Lauderdale.
Haven’t made a donation yet? There is always time to help your community.
You can give online at parkbugle.org or with a check sent to The Park Bugle, PO Box 8126, St. Paul MN. 55108. Every gift matters. We appreciate donations made any time of the year.
Donors who contributed from Jan. 10 to Feb. 14, 2024:
Individuals
Anonymous
Judith Bailey
Paula Beck
Mike Blandford
Mary Boyd-Brent
Keith & Grace Dyrud
Thomas Erickson
Bjorn & Britt Gangeness
David & Kathryn Gilbertson
Kristina Halvorson
Erik Haugo
Wendy Johnson
Aaron Kerr
Jennings Mergenthal
Christopher Miller & Andrea Bell
Jacquelyn Morrison
Thomas Ososki
Pat & Annette Patel
Bruce & Patricia Perrizo
Max Sanders & Sarah Reuter
John Shepard & Suzanne Brust
Gary & Peggy Sparr
Ronald & Colleen Tabaika
Deborah Warren
Jay Weiner & Ann Juergens
Steve & Katherine Wellington
Hans Wiersma & Kristin Dragseth Wiersma
Mary Zorn