Update on Bugle reader survey

The Bugle is in the midst of recording responses and compiling data from our 2020 readership survey; we may have at least a preliminary report on the results in our December issue of the newspaper.

As of our November press deadline, more than 250 people participated in the survey.

Also, look for us to announce in the next issue of the Bugle the winner of our $50 gift card to Tim &Tom’s Speedy Market. People who completed the survey were eligible to compete in a prize drawing for the gift card.

The Bugle survey is part of a broader strategic initiative the board and staff are taking to learn what readers think about the newspaper and how we can better serve the community.

The readers’ survey comes on the heels of our board conducting a Leadership Summit in late August for Bugle staffers and then two reader listening sessions in September and October. We anticipate wrapping up our strategic review by early 2021.

Scott Carlson, Bugle managing editor