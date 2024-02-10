Update: St. Anthony Park resident dies in house fire

By Mary Mergenthal

Sylvia Ruud, longtime St. Anthony Park resident, died Feb. 8, 2024, as the result of a fire in the home.

The home is on the 2200 block of Buford Avenue. She shared it with her husband, Tom Ruud.

The St. Paul Fire Department and other emergency vehicles late Wednesday night responded promptly to a neighbor’s 911 call, but Mrs. Ruud had already succumbed. Husband Tom was taken to Regions Hospital for treatment for severe hand burns sustained as he tried to get his wife out of the house.

No information about public remembrance or memorials is available at this time.

Mary Mergenthal lives in St. Anthony Park and is a former editor of the Bugle.