Volunteer day Nov. 5 at Gibbs Farm￼

By Sarah CR Clark

Gibbs Farm is hosting a season wrap-up volunteer day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5.

A seasonal Ramsey County Historical Society site, Gibbs Farm, 2097 Larpenteur Ave., is dedicated to helping visitors experience 19th century pioneer and Dakota life.

Staff will lead projects including preparing garden beds for winter, harvesting, light landscaping and site clean-up, according to Sammy Nelson, Gibbs Farm site manager. She said she is expecting upwards of 40 volunteers to participate in the day’s event

The November volunteer day is open to anyone age 12 and older, of any skill level. In an email, Nelson said, “We have projects for all skill levels and projects can be modified for weight or movement restrictions. Families are welcome too.”

Volunteers are asked to wear closed-toe shoes and work clothes. Work materials, including tool and trash bags, materials and snacks will be provided by Gibbs Farm but volunteers are invited to bring their own work gloves and lunches if desired.

Gibbs Farm also hosts two big volunteer days in the spring and shorter events on Fridays in the summer. November’s is the final volunteer event of the season.

Nelson encourages anyone who has questions to contact Ramsey County Historical Society Volunteer and Adult Programs Manager Clare Holte via email, clare@rchs.com. Volunteers are encouraged to register for the event via the website (rchs.com/event/november-volunteer-day) or email clare@rchs.com.

Sarah CR Clark lives in St. Anthony Park and is regular freelance writer for the Bugle.