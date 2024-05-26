Sunday, May 26, 2024
Obituaries

Walter Haupt

23 May 2024

Walter B. Haupt, Jr., 92, died on April 12, 2024. Wally was born to Walter Sr. and Marcella Haupt on Oct. 8, 1931, in St. Cloud, the oldest of 10 children.

After graduating from Murray High School in St. Paul in 1949, Wally enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and received training in photography. His passion for photography enabled him to have a long career as head photographer at Gambles and later as the owner of Haupt Photography, Inc.

Wally was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Haupt (d. 1997) and his wife Dolores Haupt (d. 2021). He is survived by his nine children, John (Carole), Patrick (Kathy), Greg (Debbie), Mike (Mary), Joseph (Gina), Ed, Mary Kay (Mark), Jeanne (Kevin) and Theresa (Michael), as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and Dolores’ family.

Mass of Christian Burial has been held, with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul; Assumption Church, Richfield; or Bridging Minnesota.

