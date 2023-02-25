Welsh gathering coming

By Mary Mergenthal

St. David’s Day, March 1, is a special day for the Welsh — a day to honor the patron saint of Wales and celebrate Wales and Welshness.

The St. David’s Society of Minnesota will celebrate that special day from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave.

Dafydd Wigley, a prominent politician from Wales, will appear over Zoom for about an hour, including time for questions. He will discuss what is going on in Wales today and his own family history in the Mankato area.

Dafydd Wigley served as Plaid Cymru (“Plide” = vote, “Cymru” = Wales) member of Parliament for Caernarfon from 1974 to 2001 and as assembly member for Caernarfon from 1999 to 2003. He was the leader of Plaid Cymru from 1981 to 1984 and again from 1991 to2000.

In 2010, Wigley was granted a life peerage by the Queen, and he took his seat in the House of Lords as Baron Wigley of Caernarfon in 2011.

The group will meet both in person and stream the event over Zoom. Any interested Bugle readers are welcome to attend. A light catered lunch will be available.

There will also be music, singing and poetry. There is no charge or registration. A free will offering will be received for lunch. Please enter the church via the Luther Place door.

Questions or want the Zoom address for the speech? Please contact mary.mergenthal@gmail.com.