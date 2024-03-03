Welsh hymn sing planned

By Mary Morris Mergenthal

St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church will sponsor a free Welsh hymn sing/Cymanfa Ganu at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10, in the church, 2323 Como Ave. Sing Welsh hymns and enjoy Welsh food.

Karen Jones Wojahn, a retired music and choir director from Windom, will lead the event. She is a trustee for the Welsh North American Association, a member of the St. David’s Society of ­Minnesota and a newsletter edi­tor for the Minnesota Welsh Association.

Wojahn has played organ for the annual Minnesota Welsh Hymn Festival for many years and plays the harp in her spare time. During the annual North American Festival of Wales, Karen performs many vital duties.

SAP Lutheran Church organist Joshua Lindgren will accompany the program. Those who attend and sing will sit in voice part sections. Photocopies of the Welsh hymns will be available. Most singing will be in English, though expect Wojahn to teach a bit of Welsh as well.

Catherine Salovich Victorsen of Lauderdale will perform on the harp. (The harp is the Welsh national instrument.) She was the solo principal harpist from 1984 to 1991 for the Regensburg Philharmonic Orchestra in Regensburg, Germany.

Catherine won the 1999 North American Welsh Eisteddfod Instrumental Competition and has attended the Tanglewood and Aspen Music festivals. Currently, she teaches harp at Bethel University, Hamline University and the University of Northwestern in St. Paul. Catherine maintains an active teaching studio and is a professional freelance musician in the Twin Cities.

The hymn sing is free, but donations are appreciated. Credit card donations, cash or checks payable to the church will be welcomed.

Immediately after the singing, Welsh tea and homemade Welsh cakes will be served.

Welsh leek soup, both with meat and vegetarian, plus soda bread, will be served about 5 p.m. Cost: $5/bowl, credit cards accepted.

While soup reservations are not required, if you hope to stay for that, please notify Mary Morris Mergenthal to help with planning. Contact her at mary.mergenthal@gmail.com or 612-670-8510 (calls/texts).

Any further questions, please contact Mary.

Mary Morris Mergenthal lives in St. Anthony Park and is a former editor of the Bugle.