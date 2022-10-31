Monday, October 31, 2022
School NewsSt. Anthony Park

What are kids thankful for?￼

28 Oct 2022

Editor’s note: With the Thanksgiving holiday just around the corner, Bugle freelance writer Sarah CR Clark recently asked students at St. Anthony Park Elementary School what they are thankful for. She collected answers in the school hallways before the start of classes.

Student artwork adorns the hallways of St. Anthony Park Elementary School. Here are three samples. Photos by Sarah CR Clark.

• Lars, age 7: Lunch.

• Skye, age 8: My family.

• Soren, age 7: Winter’s coming. I like to build snowmen!

• Violet, age 9: A home.

• Mohamed, age 8: My family.

• Lyle, 8: School.

• Norah, age 9: Cold weather.

• Yassin, age 7: Being happy.

• Ila, age 7: My family

• Malachi, age 9: My parents.

• Kaden, age 9: To be alive.

• Guadalupe, age 10: Video games.

• Emma, age 7: My family.

• William, 9: My mom.

• Sasha, age 5: My cat.

•  Joaquin, 6: Food.

    Leave a Reply

    November 2022 print edition

    Find a Park Bugle Print Edition Near You!

     

    Back Issues (1974-2022)

    Support the Bugle

    Events Calendar

    Local Sponsors

    Sign-up for our e-mail list