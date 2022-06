William C. “Bill” Schmugge, 86, died April 20, 2022. He was a 1953 Murray H.S. graduate.

Bill was a retired operating engineer of Local 49 for Great Lakes Coal and Dock.

He was preceded in death by first wife, Marlene. He is survived by wife Elvena; Bill’s children, Michael (former daughter-in-law, Deborah “DJ”), Joseph, Becky (Ted) Stuckmayer, Kristina (David) Greene and William (Sandra); 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Services have been held.