William Schultz￼

William Kenneth Schultz, Jr., 72, died Jan. 25, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William K. Schultz, Sr. and Mildred Schultz. He is survived by brother, Stephen; daughters, Elizabeth Schultz-Smith (Timothy) and Emily Bloomquist (Christian); and six grandchildren.

Born on May 16, 1949, Bill grew up in Falcon Heights and attended Alexander Ramsey High School. He attended Macalester College, received his B.A. from the University of Minnesota and earned an M.A. in English at South Dakota State University.

With a professional career in sales, Bill started and operated his own small businesses focused on packaging and media supplies. Bill had a deep appreciation of nature and solitude. He loved to spend his days on his land in Oulu, Wis., where he built his cabin from the ground up.

Memorials to UNICEF.