William Sempel￼

William J. Sempel, 94, of Roseville, died June 12, 2022.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marlene; daughters, Katherine Semple, Teresa “Teri” (Ray) Brons, Patricia “Penny” (Rick) Skildum; four grandchildren; and three great-grandsons.

Bill graduated from Murray High School and joined the Coast Guard. He served in the U.S. Army and completed the airborne course. Bill graduated from the University of Minnesota ME ’51 and began his engineering career at Pioneer Engineering. He then worked for Honeywell and Graco.

He and Marlene bought the Red Robin Dry Cleaners in West St. Paul and during that time became interested in property management and founded Invespro, Inc.

The family enjoyed many years on Golden Lake in Circle Pines, and many winters on Treasure Island, Fla. Bill also enjoyed flying, golfing, sailing and playing bridge.

A memorial service was held at Centennial UMC in Roseville on June 30, with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Aug. 2.