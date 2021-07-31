Winding down summer with hot new books

by Sue Costello

of Winding Trail Books

This month brings us some interesting books as we begin to wind down the summer season.

Whether looking for a mystery such as “Songbirds” by Christy Lefteri or a memoir such as “The Prisoner: A Memoir” by Hwang Sok-Yong, there are plenty of new titles to consider.

“The Prisoner: A Memoir” by Hwang Sok-Yong (Publish date: 8/3/21)

Author Hwang Sok-yong is the recipient of the highest literary prizes in Korea and across Europe. This is the story of how in 1993 he was sentenced to five years in the Seoul detention center when he returned to South Korea from North Korea after fleeing with his family as a child at the start of the Korean War. He moves between his life as a boy, a young activist, a soldier, a writer and his imprisonment in this memoir.

“Songbirds” by Christy Lefteri, author of “The Beekeeper of Aleppo” (Publish date: 8/3/21)

This is a stunning novel about a nanny from Sri Lanka who is living on the island of Cypress and working for a wealthy widow. One evening she vanishes and the police presume she is a runaway domestic worker. Her employer undertakes the investigation herself and is pulled into the darker side of a migrant’s life where they are vulnerable. This book was inspired by the real-life disappearance of domestic workers in Cyprus.

“Not Dead Yet: Rebooting Your Life after 50” by Barbara Ballinger

(Publish date: 8/11/21)

In this self-help book, the award-winning journalist and author writes about ways to live full and happy later in life by using personal experience, humor and anecdotes.

“Meet Me at the Summit” by Mandi Lynn (Publish date: 8/31/21)

Lynn published her first novel when she was 17. In this young adults novel, Mandi, now 25, tells the story of Marly who lost her parents in a car accident. It is a tale of her grief and how she finally deals with it after she takes her mom’s renovated 1978 VW bus from Washington to New Hampshire.

“Indiana Bones” by Harry Heape with illustrator Rebecca Bagley (Publish date: 8/10/21)

For children ages 8 to 12, this is the illustrated fictional story of Indiana Bones, a shaggy dog with superpowers, and Aisha, his 12-year-old owner and friend. Join them on their first case where their adventure takes them to Egypt and the Pyramids.

“Super Turbo Protects the World (4)” by Edgar Powers (Publish date: 8/3/21)

This fiction story for kids ages 5 to 9, is the fourth of the Super Turbo graphic novel series.

“Tomatoes for Neela” by Padma Lakshmi, illustrator Jana Martinez-Neal (Publish date: 8/31/21)

This is a picture book for kids ages 3 to 7. Padma Lakshmi is the creator and host of Taste the Nation on Hulu and executive producer of Top Chef on Bravo. Drawing from some of her fondest memories from childhood when she cooked with the women in her family, she has written “Tomatoes for Neela.”

Sue Costello and Rick Gahm are owners of Winding Trail Books, an independent book and gift store in St. Anthony Park’s Milton Square. For information on these and other books at Winding Trail Books go to http://windingtrailbooks.com.